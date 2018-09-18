The Ivey Business School launched The Ivey Academy today, introducing to the market the first-of-its-kind executive education experience.

The Ivey Academy is a full-service learning and development destination, blending top-ranked university-based executive education with strategic design, talent assessment, and leadership coaching. The launch addresses a crucial gap in Canada’s learning and development market.

“The Ivey Academy fills a gap in Canada’s learning and development market, with companies typically seeking and hiring multiple vendors to meet their needs,” said Mark Vandenbosch, Acting Dean, Ivey Business School. “We are the first business school to clearly address the needs of a fragmented and vendor-weary market by bringing all aspects of executive learning and development – for both the individual and the organization – under one roof.”

“By combining all aspects of learning with independent expertise across the development journey, we are able to deliver sustained behaviour change, not just knowledge transfer, thereby strengthening the succession pipelines for organizations,” said Mark Healy, Executive Director of The Ivey Academy.

Working in an environment of increasing complexity and as the pace of retirement increases, preparing the next generation of leaders to step into senior roles has become a priority for businesses across the country. The Ivey Academy helps ensure strong leaders are ready to take on executive roles as they become available.

“Real learning and development starts before the classroom and continues long after it,” said Organizational Behaviour professor Martha Maznevski, who also serves as Ivey Faculty Director. “By integrating the entire journey, we start to see a multiplier effect when it comes to results. Learning and development is a life-long investment that benefits individuals, their companies, and our country’s economy.”

This launch builds on Ivey’s proven leadership in the Canadian business school landscape. Ivey created Canada’s first executive education program in 1948, and has again demonstrated its leadership position in the market it created.

The Ivey Academy embraces a vision driven by Ivey’s Learning Embedded in Action and Practice (LEAP) approach. In addition to its top-ranked experiential classroom programs, The Ivey Academy offers: