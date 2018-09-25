Western’s Board of Governors granted the Presidential Selection Committee a one-month extension to finish its work in finding the institution’s 11th President and Vice-Chancellor, university officials announced today.

“Our next president will have an enormous impact on the future direction of Western and the committee’s goal has been to attract the best caliber of candidates to apply,” said Paul Jenkins, Chair, Western’s Board of Governors and the Presidential Selection Committee. “I am pleased to report that the committee has been successful in attracting high-quality candidates and the interview process is underway.”

The policy governing the recruitment of a president establishes a nine-month timeframe to complete the search. The committee now expects to put forward a name no later than the end of November.

President Amit Chakma’s term as president will expire at the end of June 2019, and a new president will take office July 1, 2019.