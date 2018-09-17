Although many people are fascinated by space, most Canadians are relatively unaware of how space technologies pervade their everyday life. From GPS and satellite communications to weather forecasting and monitoring the health of crops or the extent of sea ice, the standard of living Canadians enjoy is fundamentally dependent on satellites and space technology. It is also clear that the majority of Canadians are not aware of Canada’s role in space.

Space Matters – the brainchild of researchers at the Centre for Planetary Science and Exploration (CPSX) – aims to advance awareness of the final frontier.

The initiative was awarded important funding by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) as part of its PromoScience Program, which offers financial support for organizations working with young Canadians to promote an understanding of science and engineering. The announcement was made today by Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, at a special event in Ottawa to kickoff Science Literacy Week.

With a soon-to-launched website serving as its hub, Space Matters is a multiplatform initiative that seeks to raise awareness of the importance of space to Canadians and how it touches on nearly every aspect of their daily lives. It includes a visual timeline of the history of the Canadian space program and an interactive map so that Canadians from all walks of life can connect to people, events, and organizations in their local area.

The website also includes A Day in the Life, a weekly blog featuring space experts to highlight Canadian contributions to space and to showcase careers in the space sector. This site also features important details for publicly available and space-relevant events across the nation so that anyone interested in space can locate a host organisation or individual in their area.

“The future of innovation and exploration depends on developing the minds and imagination of the next generation of thinkers, researchers and space pioneers,” says CPSX Director Gordon Osinski. “Humans have an innate curiosity about the cosmos and our place in it. “Humans have an innate curiosity about the cosmos and our place in it. Our goal with Space Matters is to use Space as a gateway topic into the world science, technology, engineering, and math.

“Every young Canadian should have access to a rich variety of connected learning opportunities, not just in school but throughout their community. The space sector can support a strong science culture in Canada, through a networked learning ecosystem that can empower anyone to be a 21st-Century learner and global problem solver, and help accelerate innovation, productivity, and entrepreneurship.”

All the activities of Space Matters will be highlighted and shared across Canada via social media @SpaceMattersCA.