Western University joined the top flight of the Times Higher Education magazine’s World University Rankings, according to 2019 data released Sept. 26.

According to the U.K.-based magazine, Western cracked the coveted Top 200 among the world’s top universities, tying for No. 190 in the global rankings of the best 1,258 research universities. The University of Duisburg-Essen (Germany), University of East Anglia (U.K.) and Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China) also tied for 190th.

This is the highest ranking Western has achieved since 2012.

In total, 86 countries are represented in the 2019 ranking and 25 of these have at least one university in the Top 200.

Western scored its highest marks for International Outlook, Industry Income and Teaching.

Amongst Canadian universities, Western ranked 8th out of 27 institutions.

The University of Toronto was the highest ranking Canadian institution at No. 21. The University of British Columbia (No. 37), McGill University (tied for No. 44) and McMaster University (No. 77) and the University of Montreal (tied for No. 90) were the only Canadian universities to crack the Top 100.

The remaining Canadian institutions in the Top 200 included, University of Alberta (tied for No. 132), University of Ottawa (tied for No. 176) and the University of Calgary (tied for No. 199).

The Times Higher Education rankings use five main indicators – Teaching, Research, Citations, Industry Income and International Outlook.

Overall, the Top 10 ranking is as follows: