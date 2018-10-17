Western University congratulates eight of its alumni for being named to London’s Top 20 Under 40, as identified by London Inc. magazine, for 2018. The honour is awarded to young leaders who make a difference in the community.
Alumni honoured this year include:
Chris Alleyne, BA ’03 Business Administration (Ivey) – Director of Residences, Western University
Andrea Sereda, BSc ’03 Microbiology/Immunology; MD ’07 – Physician, London Intercommunity Health Centre
Holly Painter, BA ’07 English Literature/History – Spoken Word Poet, Holly Painter Poetr
Adam Malamis, BMOS ’06 – Creative Director, Simalam Inc
Alysia Christiaen, LLB ’08 – Partner, Lerners LL
Shannon Kamins, BA ’10 Health Sciences – Co-owner and Master Fermenter, Booch Organic Kombuch
Margaret Coons, BA ’12 English Literature – Founder & CEO, Nuts for Cheese
Shawn Slade, MSc ’14 Rehab Sciences – Co-owner, Booch Organic Kombucha
Six Western alumni were also named among Business London magazine’s Twenty in Their 20s list. Among them are:
- Jacob Damstra, BA’12, MA’15, JD’15 – Litigation Lawyer, Lerners LLP
- Matthew Pizzuti, BA’16 – B2B Marketing Manager, KGK Science, Inc.
- Najwa Zebian, BMSc’11, PhD’16 – Lebanese-Canadian author, speaker and educator
- Annie Campbell, BA’12 – Physiotherapist, Rehab First
- Skylar Franke, BA’13 – Executive Director, London Environmental Network
- Darren Kohl, HBA’13 – District Sales Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada