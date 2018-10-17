Paul Mayne/Western News Chris Alleyne, BA ’03 Business Administration (Ivey) – Director of Residences, Western University

Western University congratulates eight of its alumni for being named to London’s Top 20 Under 40, as identified by London Inc. magazine, for 2018. The honour is awarded to young leaders who make a difference in the community.

Alumni honoured this year include:

Poet Holly Painter

Andrea Sereda, BSc ’03 Microbiology/Immunology; MD ’07 – Physician, London Intercommunity Health Centre

Holly Painter, BA ’07 English Literature/History – Spoken Word Poet, Holly Painter Poetr

Adam Malamis, BMOS ’06 – Creative Director, Simalam Inc

Alysia Christiaen, LLB ’08 – Partner, Lerners LL

Shannon Kamins, BA ’10 Health Sciences – Co-owner and Master Fermenter, Booch Organic Kombuch

Margaret Coons, BA ’12 English Literature – Founder & CEO, Nuts for Cheese

Shawn Slade, MSc ’14 Rehab Sciences – Co-owner, Booch Organic Kombucha

