Western will conduct its initial campuswide test of the university’s new mass emergency notification tool – Alert WesternU – at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

All Western students (including those at the affiliated colleges), faculty and staff are automatically enrolled in the system via their @uwo.ca email addresses. They will receive the message tomorrow, as well as any future messages, that way.

The test message will read:

No action is needed; it is only a test.

In addition to their @uwo.ca email, university community members can add up to five additional contact methods in the system – three text numbers and two additional email addresses – if they desire. They can also download the Everbridge app, available for Android and Apple devices, and receive messages through it.

Anyone who has already customized their profile will also receive notifications to all customized methods.

Outside of the tests, the mass emergency tool will alert the university community in the event of imminent danger, campus evacuation or closure and/or weather emergencies such as a tornado.

The next test of Alert WesternU is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2019.

For more information, visit alert.westernu.ca.