Freedom of expression is an essential component of a healthy democracy. After extensive campus community consultations, the Western Provost’s Ad Hoc Committee for Freedom of Expression has established a draft policy that will be presented to Senate on Oct. 19, for deliberation and comment.

The draft policy can be found here: https://provost.uwo.ca/freedomofexpression/foe_policy_draft_10_15.pdf

The policy acknowledges the right of all members of the Western community to freedom of expression, including the right to criticize the university and society at large.

Members of the university community are encouraged to remain informed, thoughtful and respectful in their discourse while recognizing the necessary limits of the freedom. For example, this freedom does not extend to expression that is prohibited by Canada’s criminal law; constitutes hate speech, harassment or discrimination; incites violence; or violates protected confidentiality interests.

The committee has scheduled two consultations, during which people can provide feedback and discuss the draft with others in the Western community.

The consultation sessions will take place on Thursday, Oct. 18, both of them in the McKellar Room on the second floor of the UCC building. The first takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the second runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Western plans to livestream both sessions at https://provost.uwo.ca/freedomofexpression/fe-livestream.html