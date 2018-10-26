Sam Baker, 2000-2018

The Western community is mourning the death, on October 24, of 18-year-old Samuel Baker of Toronto, a first-year Faculty of Arts and Humanities student who lived in residence at Essex Hall.

Sam was loved and respected by his family and friends, and by his extended family at Western.

The family is inviting Sam’s friends to celebrate his life with singing and a game of rugby on Saturday, October 27 from 3 – 6 p.m. at North Toronto Collegiate Institute.

A memorial service planned for Sunday, Oct. 28 at 12:30 p.m. at Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel at 2401 Steeles Ave. West, in Toronto is also open to members of the campus community.

Western will lower the flag at University College on Sunday in Sam’s honour.

Sam is the son of Ellie Morch and Jason Baker, and brother to Will and Naomi.

Memorial donations may be made through the funeral home to the Sam Baker Memorial Fund (care of the Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0234), with money to create a scholarship at North Toronto Collegiate Institute.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are available to assist faculty, students and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for more information.