QUEBEC CITY – Western’s win streak ended Saturday, in the game they wanted most, in a 34-20 Vanier Cup loss to football powerhouse Laval Rouge et Or.

Laval started strong and fast – scoring a touchdown a minute into Saturday’s game – and denied Western back-to-back national championships.

In front of a sold-out home crowd, Laval capped its unbeaten season to earns its 10th Vanier Cup win and avenge its loss to Western in last year’s final.

Laval quarterback Hugo Richard propelled Laval to the win with 348 passing yards and two touchdowns. He captured the Ted Morris Memorial Trophy as most valuable player of the game, as he did in 2016 when Laval won its last Vanier Cup.

Adam Auclair also had a strong game for the Rouge et Or, picking off one of three of Western quarterback Merchant’s interceptions and adding 10.5 tackles along the way. He was named the game’s top defensive player.

Merchant threw for a remarkable 358 passing yards and ran for 81 rushing yards. Cole Majoros was Merchant’s primary target on the day, racking up 155 receiving yards and a touchdown in the loss.

“I turned the ball over a number of times and, like I said before the game, if you give them anything, they’ll jump all over it and take advantage,” said Merchant.

“You always treasure a national championship, so to have the opportunity to fight for another one was an incredible feeling. It hurts to come up short, but that’s football sometimes. We wish it was us again, but you have to congratulate them on a well-fought game.”

Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall said he was disappointed in the outcome but proud of his team and he had special praise for his fifth-year players.

“When you look at the character of our players, that’s something we can take a lot of pride in. David Brown, Alex Taylor, Michael Moore have all been mentors and role models throughout their time here and tonight was no different.

We have a lot of class acts on this team and while our ultimate goal tonight was to win a football game, we’re leaving here proud of how our boys played and how they carry themselves away from the field.” Head coach Greg Marshall

Western had won 23 consecutive games, with two perfect regular seasons, as they entered the game.

“The success we had this season was amazing, to make our way to back-to-back championship games with back-to-back perfect seasons is pretty special,” said Mustangs kicker Marc Liegghio. “Obviously we came up short of our end-goal, but I’m so proud to be apart of this group of guys. We’re a family. Although it didn’t go our way today, we’re going to be supporting each other like we have all season. It’s disappointing, but I’m still so proud of everyone who was of this process.”

Western battled for each yard and every point in the final; for the first time this season, they never held a game lead.

After Laval’s early points to start the game, Western’s offence began to find its footing to begin the second quarter as running back Cedric Joseph ­– dominant for the Mustangs all season – rushed in from just yards away to trim the Western deficit to 10-7.

Western trailed 17-13 heading into halftime. But Richard rushed in his first touchdown of the afternoon to start the second half and extend Laval’s lead to 24-13. The points secured Laval’s dominance both in the championship game and in its status among Canadian university football teams.

The win gives Laval a national-leading 10 Vanier Cup victories, while Western stands in second in the country with seven in their program history.

For their play throughout the season, several Mustangs won national honours during a ceremony Thursday night.

Fraser Sopik was named winner of the President’s Trophy as outstanding defensive player.

Mackenzie Ferguson won the Russ Jackson Award for exemplifying academic achievement, football skill and citizenship.

Head Coach Greg Marshall received the Frank Tindall trophy as Coach of the Year.

U SPORTS also named three Mustangs as first-team All-Stars: David Brown, Cedric Joseph and Fraser Sopik. Daniel Valente, Bleska Kambaba and Mark Liegghio were named second-team all-stars.