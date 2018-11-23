This slideshow requires JavaScript.

QUEBEC CITY – Three members of the Western Mustangs won top awards and three were named first team all-stars at the U SPORTS All-Canadian Awards Thursday night.

Fraser Sopik was named winner of the President’s Trophy as outstanding defensive player.

Mackenzie Ferguson won the Russ Jackson Award for exemplifying academic achievement, football skill and citizenship.

Head Coach Greg Marshall received the Frank Tindall trophy as Coach of the Year.

U SPORTS also named three Mustangs as first-team All-Stars: David Brown, Cedric Joseph and Fraser Sopik.

The awards dinner took place in Quebec City in advance of Saturday’s Vanier Cup game that will match the Mustangs against against Laval Rouge et Or for the national university football championship.