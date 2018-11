Western and the Professional and Managerial Association (PMA) negotiations committee have reached a tentative four-year agreement.

While the tentative agreement was approved Nov. 14 by PMA membership, details will remain confidential until ratified by Western’s Board of Governors at its Nov. 29 meeting.

PMA represents about 1,200 full-time employees engaged in managerial and professional roles on campus. The previous four-year deal expired Oct. 31, 2018.