Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Mark Emerick is the Manager of Parking & Visitor Services

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

Read

I have just finished Dan Brown’s Inferno – and now I can watch the movie – and and purchased his latest, Origin. I tend to stick to authors like Brown, James Rollins or Steve Berry, who write fast-paced books with a lot of twists and turns.

Watch

This time of year, I tend to spend my TV time watching hockey. I prefer to watch my Montreal Canadiens (who surprisingly aren’t terrible this year). But if they aren’t on, any NHL or OHL game will do.

Listen

I subscribe to a number of podcasts, but my favorite is Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History. He is a fantastic story-teller that tends to pick historical events that appeal to me. His podcasts are long, and often have multiple parts, but very worth it. If you enjoy First World War history, then I highly recommend his six-part series Blueprint For Armageddon.

