Peter Gilgan, founder of Mattamy Homes and noted Canadian philanthropist, will receive the Ivey Business Leader Award, the Ivey Business School announced.

“Peter Gilgan understands how to build communities. His success as a homebuilder and business person is very apparent, but his dedication to philanthropy makes him a true community leader,” said Ivey’s Acting Dean Mark Vandenbosch, HBA ’84. “His actions and generosity reflect the school’s mission to positively contribute to the societies that we operate within.”

Gilgan founded Mattamy Homes in 1978, overseeing the company’s strategic direction and growth into North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, with nearly 100,000 homes sold in hundreds of communities across Canada and the United States.

GILGAN

While Gilgan noted as one of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs, his commitment to philanthropy sets him apart. Both personally and through the Peter Gilgan Foundation, his lifetime donations supporting initiatives in health care, education, athletics, children and environmental protection now total in excess of $175 million.

Gilgan’s charitable contributions are extensive, including $10 million to St. Joseph’s Health Centre in 2017; $30 million to St. Michael’s Hospital for a new patient care tower; $10 million towards the building of the new Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital; and $40 million in 2012 to SickKids Hospital representing the largest gift to a pediatric hospital in Canadian history.

In the education sector, his historic $15 million gift to Ryerson University supported the development of the Mattamy Athletic Centre on the site of the former Maple Leaf Gardens.

He was awarded one of the country’s highest civilian honours in 2013 when he was appointed to the Order of Canada, as well as the Order of Ontario in 2012, for his business leadership and philanthropic initiatives. In 2013, he was inducted as a Companion into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame and honoured with a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

“Peter Gilgan’s business and philanthropic leadership is truly inspirational and serves as a shining example of a successful individual devoted to giving back to his community,” said Darin Deschamps, HBA’87, Head, Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd. and Co-chair, Ivey Business Leader Award.

Deschamps and Mark Whitmore, MBA’91, Global Leader, Deloitte Private, jointly chair the Ivey Business Leader Award that will be presented at a black-tie dinner on Oct. 3, at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. Proceeds from the annual event support HBA and MBA student awards through the Ivey Fund Scholars program.

Gilgan joins an esteemed list of past Ivey Business Leader Award recipients demonstrating leadership in both business and their communities.

Past recipients of the award include: