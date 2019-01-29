Loud Luxury, the Canadian dance/electronic duo born out of a friendship forged at Western, will not only be performing at the Juno Awards in London in March – they’ve just been nominated for four major awards at the event.

With the 2019 nominations announced Tuesday, the group is in the running as Canadian Breakout Group of the year, Juno Fan Choice, Single of the Year and Dance Recording of the Year.

The duo features Joe Depace, BA’14 (Popular Music Studies) and Andrew Fedyk, BA’15 (Political Science) who first met in 2012 while they were students at Western. They connected through a club dedicated to electronic dance music and DJing.

Their song Body , Juno-nominated both as single and dance recording of the year, topped the Billboard charts last summer. Its official music video is nearing 100 million views.

They have played to sold-out concerts in Canada, the UK and the United States.

Juno Week takes place March 11-17 in London and culminates in a ceremony where the winners will be announced on March 17.