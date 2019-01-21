Special to Western News

The next major step towards consolidating student health and wellness services into Thames Hall is set to start next month with preliminary work that includes asbestos abatement and interior demolition. That work is a necessary prelude to tendering out the main renovation/construction work this spring.

A main contractor is likely to be selected by June this year and construction to continue through to May 2021, said Jeff Jones, Facility Management project manager.

The Thames Hall plan is for construction to continue until May 2021, with fit-outs, furnishings and move-in to take place after that, in time for a fully open building by September 2021.

The modernization project, costing approximately $20 million, will bring Health Services and Psychological Services under one roof and provide student medical care, counselling services and wellness education in a single space.

The move to a more integrated approach is part of Western’s investment in helping students thrive through the transitions and challenges of university life, and is integral to its Student Mental Health and Wellness Strategic Plan .

