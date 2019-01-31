Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Lindsay Bodell is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Ordinary Men by Christopher Browning. I first read it while taking a senior seminar in high school on Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. It’s a powerful and chilling story and influenced my initial pursuit of psychology and desire to understand human behavior.

Watch.

I don’t like to cook, but I love watching ‘reality’ cooking competition shows. Master Chef (and Master Chef Junior), Top Chef, The Great British Baking Show, and Nailed It to name a few. If only there was a way to taste all the food being judged.

Listen.

The NPR podcast Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me. It’s a weekly news-based panel quiz show and entertaining presentation of current events.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.