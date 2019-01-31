Wait wait … tell me what you like

By Lindsay Bodell

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Lindsay Bodell is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

*   *   *

Read.

Ordinary Men by Christopher Browning. I first read it while taking a senior seminar in high school on Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. It’s a powerful and chilling story and influenced my initial pursuit of psychology and desire to understand human behavior.

Watch.

I don’t like to cook, but I love watching ‘reality’ cooking competition shows. Master Chef (and Master Chef Junior), Top Chef, The Great British Baking Show, and Nailed It to name a few. If only there was a way to taste all the food being judged.

Listen.

The NPR podcast Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me. It’s a weekly news-based panel quiz show and entertaining presentation of current events.

*   *   *

