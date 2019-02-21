Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Carolyn Young is Director of Western Continuing Studies.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

My reading choices are random ranging far and wide based on reviews, recommendations and book covers. Recently, I came across a fascinating novel about the origin of our species – The Last Neanderthal by Claire Cameron. Through the story of a female, one of the last of her kind, Cameron explores how our human relatives coexisted in the final days before Neanderthals disappeared.

Watch.

A few months ago I saw Three Identical Strangers, a documentary about triplets who were separated at birth and met in their late teens. This joyful reunion ends up becoming a tragedy when they and their parents discover that they were part of an experiment. A profound lesson in research ethics gone wrong.

Listen.

I am a dedicated CBC Radio 2 listener. From Tempo and Drive, to Afterdark and Vinyl Tap, I enjoy the diverse focus on Canadian artists in music. While listening to nominees for the 2018 Polaris Music Prize, I heard about and recommend Lido Pimienta, whose album La Papessa won the 2017 Polaris Music Prize.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.