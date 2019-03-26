Special to Western News

Professor Emeritus Albert Oosterhoff, former Acting Dean of Western Law, has been awarded the Ontario Bar Association Award for Distinguished Service, the organization announced recently. He will be honoured at the annual OBA Awards Gala on April 17 in Toronto.

Oosterhoff, counsel with WEL Partners Professional Corporation in Toronto, has authored trusts-and-wills texts widely used in law schools across Canada. He joined Western Law in 1972 and held positions of Associate Dean (Academic), Associate Dean (Administration) and Acting Dean. Upon his retirement in 2005, he was named Professor Emeritus.