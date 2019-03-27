In keeping with the Public Sector Disclosure Act, Western University is releasing an annual list of employees whose 2018 income met or exceeded $100,000, as reflected on their T4 slips. Also outlined on the list are taxable benefits for the year 2018.

Most of Western’s faculty and staff salaries are negotiated through collective bargaining and reflect reasonable compensation given the scope of individuals’ responsibilities, academic or professional credentials, expertise and years of service.

Click here to view Western’s salary disclosure list.