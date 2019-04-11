Embracing a great laugh out loud

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Western professor Jason Gilliland is Director of both the Human Environments Analysis Laboratory and Urban Development Program.

Read.

I’m currently reading David Sedaris’ latest book Calypso.  It’s a bit darker and more personal than his previous writings, but equally acidic, elegant, and laugh-out-loud funny.

Watch.

Right now, my favourite show is Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It’s hilarious and safe to watch with my teenage daughters. No cringing required.

Listen.

You may recognize the theme: laughter. Laugh Out Loud from CBC Radio is my favourite podcast.

As for music, Spotify tells me the Top 3 in my rotation for 2018 were Sun in an Empty Room by the Weakerthans, Ahead by a Century by the Tragically Hip, and Feel it Still by Portugal. The Man.

