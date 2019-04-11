Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Western professor Jason Gilliland is Director of both the Human Environments Analysis Laboratory and Urban Development Program.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

I’m currently reading David Sedaris’ latest book Calypso. It’s a bit darker and more personal than his previous writings, but equally acidic, elegant, and laugh-out-loud funny.

Watch.

Right now, my favourite show is Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It’s hilarious and safe to watch with my teenage daughters. No cringing required.

Listen.

You may recognize the theme: laughter. Laugh Out Loud from CBC Radio is my favourite podcast.

As for music, Spotify tells me the Top 3 in my rotation for 2018 were Sun in an Empty Room by the Weakerthans, Ahead by a Century by the Tragically Hip, and Feel it Still by Portugal. The Man.

* * *

