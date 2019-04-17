Got a question about the cosmos? Join Western professor Gordon ‘Oz’ Osinski as he fields questions about the universe from around the planet when he appears as a guest on Ask An Astrobiologist at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Sanjoy Som, Director of the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, hosts Ask an Astrobiologist, a monthly show where the public interacts with a high-profile astrobiologist who replies to questions on video. The hour-long program is a production of the NASA Astrobiology Program.

You can participate in a number of ways:

Subscribe to SAGANet. Once you become a member, you can participate in the SAGANet Chat Room located at the bottom right of your screen – labeled as ‘Main Room.’ The chat room is always on, but will be monitored for questions during live broadcasts;

Tweet your questions to @saganorg with the hashtag #AskAstrobio both before the event and during it; or

Watch the broadcast via Facebook Live on the NASA Astrobiology Facebook page and use the comment feature to ask a question.

Osinski, the famed space expert, is the NSERC/MDA/CSA/CEMI Industrial Research Chair in Earth and Space Exploration at Western in the Department of Earth Sciences. He is also Director of Western’s Centre for Planetary Science and Exploration (CPSX), Director of the Canadian Lunar Research Network, and Chair of the Planetary Sciences Division of the Geological Association of Canada. He is a member of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) advisory board