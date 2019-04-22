Last week, Western professor Gordon ‘Oz’ Osinski fielded questions about the universe from around the planet when he appeared as a guest on Ask An Astrobiologist.

Sanjoy Som, Director of the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, hosts Ask an Astrobiologist, a monthly show where the public interacts with a high-profile astrobiologist who replies to questions on video. The hour-long program is a production of the NASA Astrobiology Program.

Osinski, the famed space expert, is the NSERC/MDA/CSA/CEMI Industrial Research Chair in Earth and Space Exploration at Western in the Department of Earth Sciences. He is also Director of Western’s Centre for Planetary Science and Exploration (CPSX), Director of the Canadian Lunar Research Network, and Chair of the Planetary Sciences Division of the Geological Association of Canada. He is a member of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) advisory board.