Western officials are sounding an alert about, well, sounding alerts as the university joins institutions across the country in marking Emergency Preparedness Week, May 5-11, an annual event used to encourage Canadians to be better prepared for emergencies.

Western will test Alert WesternU, the university emergency mass notification system, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. No action is needed; it is only a test.

All Western students (including those at the affiliated colleges), faculty and staff are automatically enrolled in the system via their @uwo.ca email address. However, Western Campus Community Police encourage everyone to take a few moments to add a mobile number to their Alert WesternU account to receive a text message, in addition to an email.

Western will not be alone in its tests next week. Other emergency alerting systems being tested next week include: