Alert systems tests highlight Emergency Week

By

Western officials are sounding an alert about, well, sounding alerts as the university joins institutions across the country in marking Emergency Preparedness Week, May 5-11, an annual event used to encourage Canadians to be better prepared for emergencies.

Western will test Alert WesternU, the university emergency mass notification system, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. No action is needed; it is only a test.

All Western students (including those at the affiliated colleges), faculty and staff are automatically enrolled in the system via their @uwo.ca email address. However, Western Campus Community Police encourage everyone to take a few moments to add a mobile number to their Alert WesternU account to receive a text message, in addition to an email.

Western will not be alone in its tests next week. Other emergency alerting systems being tested next week include:

  • Alert Ready. Will conduct tests on TV, radio and compatible wireless devices at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday May 8, in Ontario; and
  • City of London. Will conduct tests beginning at 10:55 a.m. on Thursday, May 9.