International Space Station // Special to Western News The Manicouagan impact crater in Quebec, Canada, is one of many reminders that asteroids have impacted Earth.

Are you desperate to find out, once and for all, if the rock your grandfather found when he was ploughing the family farm in the 1960s actually fell from the heavens? Or what about the weird object you found on the beach in Port Stanley that’s kind of magnetic and shiny and might just be from space, but you’re not quite sure.

Well, here’s your chance.

Join Western as it celebrates its fourth annual Asteroid Day from 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday. Geosciences Collection Curator Alysha McNeil will be in attendance to inspect potential meteorites. This is the only public event in the calendar year when this service is available.

Asteroid Day at Western is run by the Centre for Planetary Science and Exploration in collaboration with the Department of Physics and Astronomy and the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – London Centre. It is the only registered event of its kind in Canada.

Asteroid Day is a global awareness campaign where people from around the world come together to learn about asteroids and what people can do to protect our planet, families, communities and future generations from asteroid impacts. It is held each year on June 30, the anniversary of the largest impact in recent history, the 1908 Tunguska event in Siberia.