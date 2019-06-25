Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Michael Milde is Dean of the Faculty of Arts & Humanities.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black. This is a ‘fantastical’ novel with memorable, real characters, and a great story. Also re-reading Alice Munro’s The Love of a Good Woman. Read one page – and you know she is the greatest

Watch.

An outburst of good things: Killing Eve, Fleabag, Traitors and Wanted. All have outstanding female leads and sharp writing.

Listen.

Heavenly Voices channel on Stingray – it lives up to its title

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.