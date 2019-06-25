Embrace an outburst of good things

By Michael Milde

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Michael Milde is Dean of the Faculty of Arts & Humanities.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

*   *   *

Read.

Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black. This is a ‘fantastical’ novel with memorable, real characters, and a great story. Also re-reading Alice Munro’s The Love of a Good Woman. Read one page – and you know she is the greatest

Watch.

An outburst of good things: Killing Eve, Fleabag, Traitors and Wanted. All have outstanding female leads and sharp writing.

Listen.

Heavenly Voices channel on Stingray – it lives up to its title

*   *   *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.

 