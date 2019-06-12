Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Joy Spear Chief-Morris is a Program Coordinator Assistant in Indigenous Services, Western Student Experience. She was also recently named to the 2019 FISU Summer Universiade Canadian delegation, where she will run the 100m hurdles as part of the games in Italy.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Becoming by Michelle Obama. In my quest to read more this year, I started off with Michelle Obama’s memoir. If you’re looking for an insightful read that touches on identity, race, family, love, and politics, while having some good laughs along the way, as well as some light-hearted sneak peeks at life married to President Obama, I definitely recommend.

Watch.

I am a huge movie-goer; I always have been. I am always watching something on Netflix or catching a new movie at Cineplex. I am also a major history buff, especially when it comes to the British Royal Family. The Crown on Netflix is my match made in heaven. Crazy obsessed with this royal drama series and I am re-watching the first two seasons while I anxiously await Season 3.

Listen.

I am a huge fan of podcasts and always have a few on rotation. Most of my podcasts range from fun and lighthearted entertainment to more political satire, but also some insightful and inspiring shows as well.

If you’re looking for a quick listen on your way to work I recommend Elizabeth Gilbert: The Curiosity-Driven Life on Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations Podcast. The author of Eat Pray Love talks about her journey to learn about following what makes you curious or excited, not necessarily stressing about the quest to find your one “passion” and I truly enjoyed this alternate perspective to most life advice we typically receive.

Looking for a new song to add to your playlist? Ray LaMontagne’s Jolene is always on my go to playlist when I need something chill to listen to study or relax.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.