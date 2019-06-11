STAPLETON

Christine Stapleton, Director (Sports and Recreation Services), has been elected to the U Sports Board of Directors, the national governing body announced last week.

“I am motivated to take on this important role in the strategic governance of university sport in Canada,” Stapleton said. “I appreciate the support of my peers in Ontario University Athletics and look forward to the representing our regional association with the U Sports Board of Directors.”

Stapleton was one of just three new members added to the board, as she joins Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, President and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Prince Edward Island, and Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President and Vice-Chancellor at Carleton University.