Health researchers at Western were awarded more than $8 million in funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) in the latest Project Grant competition, announced this week.

In total, 10 Western research projects were funded at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and the Faculty of Health Sciences ranging from evaluating new ways of looking at spinal cord injury to understanding how neuroimaging can improve diagnostics for Parkinson’s disease. More than half of the projects included teams of researchers working together.

Overall, the Project Grant: Spring 2019 competition approved 382 research grants, plus an additional 21 bridge grants, for a total investment of approximately $275 million nationwide.

The program is designed to capture ideas with the greatest potential to advance health-related fundamental or applied knowledge, health research, health care, health systems, or health outcomes.

Funded projects included: