Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Abe Oudshoorn is a professor in Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Two books have really captured me this year.

Seven Fallen Feathers by Tanya Talaga is painful and brilliant in demonstrating how the horrors faced by Indigenous people aren’t a thing of the past, but rather are still being lived out today. Her factual tone as an investigative journalist makes it that much more cutting.

I’m currently engrossed in Germinal by Emile Zola. Like The Jungle by Upton Sinclair, the book reminds us how incredibly the labour and union movements have positively transformed working life in just the last 100 years.

Watch.

While American politics tend to be overwhelmingly depressing these days, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG was an unexpected joy. I never before anticipated wanting a poster of a U.S. Supreme Court justice for my office.

Listen.

100 Bad Days by AJR is my summer song of 2019, put it on repeat with a cold drink on the front porch.

* * *

