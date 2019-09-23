In support of the University Students’ Council (USC) Purple Fest event, Western officials are drawing attention to a number of closures, route alterations and changes on and around campus on Sept. 28 as a result of the event.

* * *

Road closures: To assist with student and pedestrian safety before and after the event, University Drive, the University Bridge and sections of Lambton Drive, Huron Drive, Middlesex Drive and Philip Aziz Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28 from 6 a.m. Roadways will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Exams: All exams are on. Students writing exams are being asked to take special note of a number of building and parking lot closures.

Building Closures: Several buildings will be locked on Sept. 28, including Talbot College, Music Building, FIMS and Nursing Building, Arthur & Sonia Labatt Health Sciences Building and the International and Graduate Affairs Building (IGAB). All other buildings will operate on normal weekend mode of operation, including the libraries (outside of the Music Library) and Western Student Recreation Centre. There will be an increased security presence on campus.

Parking on campus: Several campus parking lots will also be affected. Huron Flats, South Valley, Medway and Talbot parking lots will be closed to vehicular traffic. Drivers are encouraged to park in other lots where gates will be open.

London Transit: During the bridge and campus road closures, London Transit Commission (LTC) will be detouring buses away from Western’s campus. Expect delays and schedule changes. For updates, visit the LTC News and Service Updates page for details.

Taxi and ride sharing: Due to campus road closures, students are encouraged to use Althouse College as an on-campus taxi and ride share vehicle pickup location.

Driving to campus: If possible, members of the campus and broader London community should avoid TD Stadium when travelling to and around Western’s campus on Sept. 28.

Accessibility: Students, faculty and staff with mobility limitations should contact Accessibility Services at accessibility@uwo.ca or 519-661-2111, extension 85501. For Student Accessibility Services, call 519-661-2147 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) to arrange for assistance. Students currently using the Western Accessible Transportation Service (WATS) there is no change in your service.

* * *

For up–to-the-minute information, follow university social media accounts or visit the Purple Fest 2019 – Service Interruptions page.