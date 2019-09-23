Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Kelly Olson is a professor in the departments of Classical Studies and Women’s Studies and Feminist Research, as well as in the Faculty of Law.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Right now, I’m reading the exhibition catalogue from the Museum of Modern Art Costume Institute’s Camp: Notes on Fashion. The exhibition looks at how fashion designers have used their métier as a vehicle to engage with the camp aesthetic; the catalogue has gorgeous photography coupled with thought-provoking theoretical essays on camp.

Watch.

One of my favourite movies is Iris (2014) that profiles the American socialite and nonagenarian fashion doyenne Iris Apfel. Her spectacular clothing and jewelry collections have been the subject of museum exhibits, books, and this documentary. Age is just a number.

Listen.

I’m currently obsessed with the fashion history podcast Dressed. They cover everything: modernism in fashion, the history of swimwear, black designers, the origins of the poodle skirt, Marie Antoinette’s dressmaker, body ideals. Completely fascinating.

* * *

