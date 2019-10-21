Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Jacqueline Lebenzon is an insect physiologist, is a Biology PhD candidate.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Educated by Tara Westover. It’s a memoir written so much like a novel; it’s hard to believe some of her stories are true. It caught my eye because it focuses on Tara’s upbringing in a world where education was rarely in the cards for a woman, and how she pushed through adversity to find herself pursing a PhD at Cambridge.

Watch.

Jeopardy. I watch it almost every evening while I cook dinner. It’s a great way to flex my trivia muscles. Sometimes I do great, but most of the time I realize how sparse my American history and sports trivia knowledge really is.

Listen.

I’ve been listening to two albums on repeat this summer.

The first is Across The Borders by Junius Meyvant, a soul/folk artist from Iceland. The album been the soundtrack for a lot of my data analysis/manuscript writing this summer.

The second is Heard It In A Past Life by Maggie Rogers. It is great to run to, dance to, or listen to on repeat generally any other time of the day.

Listen (Bonus selection).

Ologies podcast. As the name suggests, each week Alie Ward hosts a different ‘-ologist’ and it’s a great pop science-y way to learn about research in other fields. Her first episode was Entomology, so of course I am biased. She’s extremely witty and finds a way to make even the most boring of ‘-ologies’ exciting. She also has a knack for selecting young, up-and-coming scientists as her token ‘-ologists’ which is great, especially being an early career scientist myself.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.