By Parshati Patel

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Science professor Parshati Patel is the Outreach Specialist for Western’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

Read.

Blended Learning Built on Teacher Expertise. An article online on an education website about student-centred learning combining blended learning, student self-pacing and mastery-based grading in school classrooms. What gained my attention was that the model serves the diverse needs of students while integrating technology in classroom.

Watch.

Murdoch Mysteries. I am fan of science and crime shows. This one is a perfect combination of the two and best part is that is based in Canada in late 1800’s.

Listen.

HerSTEM Story. Every women in STEM has a story and this podcast brings light to the journey of struggles, achievements and passion of STEMnists from around the world. I love to listen to these journeys and keeps inspiring me to keep working towards my STEM goals.

