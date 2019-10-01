Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Science professor Parshati Patel is the Outreach Specialist for Western’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Blended Learning Built on Teacher Expertise. An article online on an education website about student-centred learning combining blended learning, student self-pacing and mastery-based grading in school classrooms. What gained my attention was that the model serves the diverse needs of students while integrating technology in classroom.

Watch.

Murdoch Mysteries. I am fan of science and crime shows. This one is a perfect combination of the two and best part is that is based in Canada in late 1800’s.

Listen.

HerSTEM Story. Every women in STEM has a story and this podcast brings light to the journey of struggles, achievements and passion of STEMnists from around the world. I love to listen to these journeys and keeps inspiring me to keep working towards my STEM goals.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.