The Western community was well-represented among the city’s outstanding young professionals as numerous students and alumni were named to Business London’s 2019 20 In Their 20s list.
Recipients of the honour are under 20 years of age and “making a name for themselves in London – and beyond” within numerous industries, including finance, food, leadership, marketing, and more.
“When a group of youngins emerge that give us hope for future generations, it restores all faith that the world won’t end in a burning apocalypse. (This) is that group,” wrote Sarah Jones, Business London managing editor, in announcing the list. “If youth is wasted on the young, this group of overachievers is the exception.”
Among the Western community honourees are:
- Tyler Bryden, BA’14, Founder, Speak AI and SixFive;
- Candace Campbell, BA’13 (King’s University College), Business Development Specialist, London Economic Development Corporation;
- Sara Mai Chitty, BA’14, MA’15, Indigenous Transitions and Learning Advisor, Fanshawe College First Nations Centre;
- Ellie Cook, BA’13 (King’s University College), Co-Founder/Co-Owner/Co-Operator, The Root Cellar and On The Move Organics;
- Susan Judd, BMOS’13, Manger of Retail Processes, Heeman’s, and Owner/Operator, Ride the Bine;
- Lewis Kent, BA’16, Financial Advisor, Sheffar Potter Muchan, and Founder/Co-Owner, Student Maintenance Company;
- Alexander Leonard, Arts and Humanities student, AL Media;
- Taylor Norris, BMOS student, Five One Nine Clothing Co.;
- Mykaela Paquette-Newton, BSW’18 (King’s University College), Social Worker, Ministry of the Attorney General;
- Ali Rankin-Nash, BScN’12, Managing Director of Southwestern Ontario, The Pacific Institute;
- Priya Ramji, HBA’13, Six Sense Group;
- Kara Ruicci, BMSc’15, PhD’19, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry MD student;
- J. Stephen, MSc’14, Owner/Head Therapist, Stephen Senior Fitness and Rehabilitation; and
- Rachael Storey, BMOS’13, Owner, Auctioneer, Appraiser, Storey’s Ltd.