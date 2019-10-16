The Western community was well-represented among the city’s outstanding young professionals as numerous students and alumni were named to Business London’s 2019 20 In Their 20s list.

Recipients of the honour are under 20 years of age and “making a name for themselves in London – and beyond” within numerous industries, including finance, food, leadership, marketing, and more.

“When a group of youngins emerge that give us hope for future generations, it restores all faith that the world won’t end in a burning apocalypse. (This) is that group,” wrote Sarah Jones, Business London managing editor, in announcing the list. “If youth is wasted on the young, this group of overachievers is the exception.”

Among the Western community honourees are: