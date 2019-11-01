Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Sara Mazrouei is Space Matters Lead with the Institute for Earth and Space Exploration.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

So You Want to Talk About Race. Ijeoma Oluo. This is easily one of the best books I’ve read lately. It’s a great accessible intro to racism and oppression.

Watch.

Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret. I had no idea agricultural farming had such a huge impact on the climate. This was a great eye-opener for me, and has made me want to dig deeper and read more literature on these issues.

Listen.

Story Collider Podcast. True, personal stories about science. I love that it puts a human side to scientists.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.