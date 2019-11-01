Embracing key conversations

By Sara Mazrouei

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Sara Mazrouei is Space Matters Lead with the Institute for Earth and Space Exploration.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

Read.

So You Want to Talk About Race. Ijeoma Oluo. This is easily one of the best books I’ve read lately. It’s a great accessible intro to racism and oppression.

Watch.

Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret. I had no idea agricultural farming had such a huge impact on the climate. This was a great eye-opener for me, and has made me want to dig deeper and read more literature on these issues.

Listen.

Story Collider Podcast. True, personal stories about science. I love that it puts a human side to scientists.

