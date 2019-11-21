Four Western professors have been lauded for their multiple highly cited research papers, according to the Highly Cited Researchers 2019 list from the Web of Science Group, released this week.

Epidemiology & Biostatistics professor Brian Feagan (Clinical Medicine category), Ivey Business School professor Klaus Meyer (Economics and Business category) and Mechanical and Materials Engineering professors Ruying Li and Andy Sun (Cross-Field category – two or more categories) have each been recognized for their work.

The list identifies scientists and social scientists who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1 per cent by citations for their field and year of publication, demonstrating significant research influence among their peers.

The data is taken from 21 broad research fields defined by sets of journals and exceptionally, in the case of multidisciplinary journals such as Nature and Science, by a paper-by-paper assignment to a field based on an analysis of the cited references in the papers.

Some key findings: