Four Western professors have been lauded for their multiple highly cited research papers, according to the Highly Cited Researchers 2019 list from the Web of Science Group, released this week.
Epidemiology & Biostatistics professor Brian Feagan (Clinical Medicine category), Ivey Business School professor Klaus Meyer (Economics and Business category) and Mechanical and Materials Engineering professors Ruying Li and Andy Sun (Cross-Field category – two or more categories) have each been recognized for their work.
The list identifies scientists and social scientists who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1 per cent by citations for their field and year of publication, demonstrating significant research influence among their peers.
The data is taken from 21 broad research fields defined by sets of journals and exceptionally, in the case of multidisciplinary journals such as Nature and Science, by a paper-by-paper assignment to a field based on an analysis of the cited references in the papers.
Some key findings:
- The list includes 6,217 Highly Cited Researchers in various fields from nearly 60 nations;
- The United States is home to the highest number of Highly Cited Researchers, with 2,737 authors, representing 44 per cent of the researchers on the list. Canada was sixth on the list, after China, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia;
- The list includes 23 Nobel laureates and 57 Citation Laureate (individuals recognized by the Web of Science Group through citation analysis, who are ‘of Nobel class’ and potential Nobel Prize recipients);
- A total of 3,517 researchers are celebrated for their performance in the 21 fields, and 2,492 for cross-field performance, for a total of 6,009 unique researchers, as some Highly Cited Researchers appear in more than one field. This is the second year that researchers with cross-field impact – those with exceptional broad performance based on high-impact papers across several fields – have been identified.