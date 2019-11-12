Walrus Talks Storytelling, an event partnership between the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Western Alumni and the Arts and Humanities Students’ Council, features seven speakers for seven minutes exploring narratives that help us connect and understand our world. The lineup includes authors, comedians and storytellers who are shaping the Canadian conversation.

The Walrus Talks Storytelling takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 on Spriet Stage in the Grand Theatre.

Speakers include:

Opening remarks by Alan Shepard, President and Vice-Chancellor of Western;

Casey Plett, author and editor;

Jesse Thistle, author and scholar;

Eternity Martis, BA’14 (English Language and Literature/Women’s Studies), award-winning journalist and editor;

Courtney Gilmour, comedian;

Carol Off, BA’81, LLD’17, host, CBC’s As It Happens;

Emma Donoghue, LLD’13, author, screenwriter and playwright;

Susan Coyne, screenwriter, actor, author, and playwright; and

Closing remarks by Jerika Caduhada, President, Arts and Humanities Students’ Council.