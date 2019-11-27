The Western community is mourning the death of Jeffrey Courage, 21, a Social Science student, who died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

COURAGE

Friends may call on the family from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Brian E. Wood Funeral Home, 250 14th St. W., Owen Sound. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment follows in Greenwood Cemetery, 190 1st St. SW, Owen Sound.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Greg and Tawnia Courage, Owen Sound; brother, Justin Courage, London; grandparent, Beulah Brown, London; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Clifford Brown, Cyril and Vera Courage.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Grey-Bruce or the Kids Help Phone.

On Friday, Western will lower the flag on University College in Jeff’s honour.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are always available to assist faculty, students and staff. Walk-in Crisis Support is available on-campus 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at Student Health Services, University Community Centre (UCC), Room 11.

Visit the Health and Wellness website for more areas of help today.