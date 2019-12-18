Western is aware that LifeLabs, a health-care laboratory test company, has experienced a cyber-attack that involved unauthorized access to its computer systems. This resulted in the potential exposure of personal information of approximately 15 million client accounts.

LifeLabs has offices located in Western’s University Community Centre (UCC) and provides laboratory test services for the university.

While this breach is not related to the university’s systems, there are some precautionary steps members of the campus community should take.

If you are or have been a client of LifeLabs and created a username on that platform to be your Western email address AND you set the password to be the same as your Western password, you should change your Western password as soon as possible by visiting the Western Technology Services Identity Manager website.

This moment gives us all the opportunity to be mindful of our cyber-security surroundings and think about the ways we use our credentials outside of Western.

More information on this security breach can be found on the LifeLabs website.