Former Western President Amit Chakma has been named Vice-Chancellor of the University of Western Australia (UWA), with a term beginning in July 2020.

Based in Perth, the university has an enrolment of 25,000 and has produced one Australian Prime Minister, several High Court Justices and two Nobel Prize Laureates.

In announcing the appointment to its top executive position this week, UWA Chancellor Robert French said Chakma’s record as a researcher and administrative leader will help bring that university’s new vision to life.

“He has proven commercial acumen and intellectual capacity and has also demonstrated a strong commitment to diversity and equity in access to higher education,” he said. “Professor Chakma’s appointment brings to UWA a person with a proven track record who has the necessary combination of experience, skills and capacity to lead the university at this important time in its history.”

In July 2019, President Alan Shepard became Western’s 11th President and Vice-Chancellor, after Chakma completed his second five-year term in the role.