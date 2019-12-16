Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list.

Western quarterback Chris Merchant wrapped up his collegiate career with the Mustangs by being named the 2019 winner of the Hec Crighton Trophy as Canada’s most outstanding player in U SPORTS football.

With a 39-3 record at the helm of the Mustangs, Merchant was a constant presence throughout Western’s undefeated regular season this year, the third consecutive year they have accomplished that feat.

Merchant completed 159 of 232 pass attempts this season (68.5 per cent) for 2,378 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also ran a career-high 77 times for another 438 yards and six majors.

Merchant adds the Hec Crighton, only the sixth Mustang to win the national award, to his list of accomplishments that includes OUA MVP (2019), second team OUA all-star in 2018, the Dalt White Trophy as Yates Cup MVP and Mitchell Bowl MVP (both in 2018), and winning the Ted Morris Memorial Trophy as Vanier Cup MVP (2017).