Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019.

Beset by political misinformation, disinformation, populism and polarization, democracy faces some of its biggest challenges in a generation. Political Science professor Laura Stephenson aims to take the pulse of Canadian democracy and improve the health of electoral participation.

The Consortium on Electoral Democracy/Consortium de la démocratie électorale (C-dem) is a nationwide research network addressing issues central to a robust nation – political engagement, representation, public opinion, electoral behaviour and systems, electioneering and factors that shape and make policy.

Stephenson, the project’s principal investigator, was awarded $2.5 million from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council. Working with 23 partners, the research will be some of the most comprehensive of its kind ever undertaken in Canada.