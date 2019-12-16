Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list.

As vast volumes of data fly through our lives every day, the encoded patterns created are so complex we don’t yet have the capacity to understand what they mean. If Western researcher Mark Daley has his way, the Western community will not only understand those patterns, but start using data to transform the institution for the benefit of students, faculty and staff across campus.

As Western’s new Special Advisor to the President on Data Strategy, Daley will guide the university in the development of new training programs, new means of enabling and supporting data-fueled research and new tools for leveraging the institution’s data reserves.

As a Principal Investigator at the Brain and Mind Institute and Computational Convergence Lab, and as a member of the Rotman Research Institute and Lawson Health Research Institute, Daley has a goal of establishing data as “a common language” across campus.