Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list.

* * *

From a Western classroom to Hollywood’s big screen, Western alumnus Simu Liu, HBA’11, will fight alongside the latest wave of Marvel Comics superheroes to follow Iron Man, Captain America and Thor in populating the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Liu was chosen as the lead in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Appearing alongside Liu will be Awkwafina in an undisclosed role and Tony Leung as The Mandarin. The movie will be in theaters Feb. 12, 2021.

In recent years, Liu’s acting career has gained momentum, with the success of his roles on CBC’s Kim’s Convenience and NBC’s Taken. In a long list of acting credentials Liu also includes stunt man, writer, director and producer – all skills that round out his already full resume. This new gig puts him into an elite level of cinematic fame.