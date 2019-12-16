Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list.

* * *

Ever day, Social Sciences’ ‘Fab Five’ work to help students achieve success and complete their degrees. This year, it was their turn.

This fall, the five staff members sat among graduates celebrating Convocation as each completed degrees while balancing work, family and social commitments – a true example of hard work and a dedication to education.

Wendy Palmer, Administrative Assistant in the Dean’s Office, completed a bachelor’s degree in Media, Information & Technoculture, while four fellow staffers completed the Masters of Professional Education, including Nicole Harding, Academic Counselling Assistant (Equity, Diversity, and Social Justice); Trish Regier, Academic Counsellor (Teaching Students with Exceptionalities); Ann Seabrook, Administrative Assistant, Dean’s Office (Equity, Diversity, and Social Justice); and Sandra Vilovski, Graduate Affairs Assistant, Department of Sociology (International Education).