Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list.

* * *

For Western professor Wendy Pearson, teaching excellence is about valuing people as much as pedagogy. It is a lifelong commitment that has earned her recognition among the national classroom elite.

Earlier this year, Pearson was named a 2019 recipient of the prestigious 3M National Teaching Fellowship, one of 10 recipients nationwide. The award recognizes university and college teachers who have shown local, national and international leadership in teaching excellence and have a superlative, sustained undergraduate teaching career. Pearson became the 25th winner in Western history.

Her teaching and research engage a range of fields, including film studies, feminist theory, cultural studies, queer theory, science fiction and Indigenous studies. Pearson has developed about two dozen new courses at Western and won the Edward G. Pleva Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2016.