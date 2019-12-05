Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Read.

Along with Xueqing Xu, my colleagues Hua Laura Wu and Corinne Davies have recently co-edited an eye-opening collection of short stories from Chinese Canadian writers, Toward The North. Through the eyes of the characters who populate these eclectic and fascinating stories, I have come to see Canada in new ways.

Watch.

For those of us getting just a little older, David Crosby: Remember My Name is a compelling film. Apart from reminding us of his musical relevance to the 60s generation and beyond, the autobiographical elements of the film capture beautifully the delicate balances between regret and self-acceptance, remembering and moving on, and nostalgia and being available to the future.

Listen.

I’ve recently been drawn to the pure integrity, artistic danger, and righteous anger of performance poet and recording artist Kate Tempest. Among her standout pieces are Europe is Lost and Progress. I’ve also been loving CDs from two brilliant singers who played our London Musical Hall in the last month: Secularia by Eliza Gilkyson and Mavis Staples Live in London.

