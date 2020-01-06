Five Western alumni, including a former Dean of Engineering, are among 120 newly named appointments to the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest honours.

The appointments, extended to those who make an outstanding contribution to this country, were announced in late December by Governor-General Julie Payette. Recipients include leaders of philanthropy, business, scholarship and research, public service, sport and community-building.

Honourees with Western connections who have been named Members of the Order of Canada:

John Collins , MD’60, of Hamilton, for transformative research in reproductive endocrinology and for promoting evidence-based medicine in women’s health care;

The full list of new members includes five Companions, 38 Officers, and 77 Members. Recipients will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held later this year.

Nearly 7,500 Canadians, epitomizing the motto ‘They Desire a Better Country,’ have been invested into the Order of Canada since its inception in 1967.