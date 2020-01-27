Patients suffering the effects of musculoskeletal problems like arthritis, osteoporosis, back pain, and more may find relief closer than ever thanks to a federal multi-million dollar investment in a Western-led research network.

The Canadian MSK Rehab Research Network was recently awarded nearly $2 million by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) to extend and expand its operations for the next five years. With infrastructure, research priorities and administrative function already in place, network officials say the group is “now positioned for long-term success that can provide a meaningful impact on the research community in Canada.”

Physical Therapy professors Joy MacDermid and Trevor Birmingham serve as co-leads for the network based at Western.

Launched in 2016, the Canadian MSK Rehab Research Network brings together 95 researchers and 32 trainees from 24 institutions, 27 collaborators and 22 partner organizations. Through coordinated national efforts, network members work together to develop new rehab solutions for those living with musculoskeletal problems and test these in high-quality research environments.