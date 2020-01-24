Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Panagiota Tryphonopoulos is a Nursing professor in the Faculty of Health Science.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer. Journalist Michelle McNamara presents an utterly engrossing true-crime account of a violent, psychopathic predator who, before disappearing mysteriously, terrorized several suburban communities in Northern California during the 1970s and 1980s. I appreciate how McNamara’s writing never seems sensationalist or gratuitous. She writes with a deep sense of empathy for the victims and their families and does a brilliant job of humanizing the case. Tragically, McNamara died suddenly before the book’s release and before the elusive Golden State Killer’s capture in the spring of 2018.

Watch.

Letterkenny is a uniquely Canadian comedy following the eccentric residents from a fictional small town in rural Ontario. The hallmark of this heartfelt-yet-marvelously-goofy show is the rapid-fire and colourful vernacular. Letterkenny is hilarious and endlessly quotable.

Listen.

Demon Days by Gorillaz. A masterful blend of alt/indie rock, hip hop, and trip-hop. The whole album is just outstanding.

* * *

