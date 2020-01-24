Read. Watch. Listen. with Panagiota Tryphonopoulos

By Panagiota Tryphonopoulos

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Panagiota Tryphonopoulos is a Nursing professor in the Faculty of Health Science.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

*   *   *

Read.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer. Journalist Michelle McNamara presents an utterly engrossing true-crime account of a violent, psychopathic predator who, before disappearing mysteriously, terrorized several suburban communities in Northern California during the 1970s and 1980s. I appreciate how McNamara’s writing never seems sensationalist or gratuitous. She writes with a deep sense of empathy for the victims and their families and does a brilliant job of humanizing the case. Tragically, McNamara died suddenly before the book’s release and before the elusive Golden State Killer’s capture in the spring of 2018.

Watch.

Letterkenny is a uniquely Canadian comedy following the eccentric residents from a fictional small town in rural Ontario. The hallmark of this heartfelt-yet-marvelously-goofy show is the rapid-fire and colourful vernacular. Letterkenny is hilarious and endlessly quotable.

Listen.

Demon Days by Gorillaz. A masterful blend of alt/indie rock, hip hop, and trip-hop. The whole album is just outstanding.

*   *   *

